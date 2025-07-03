BTC/USD Forecast Today 03/07: Gains On Dips (Video)
- Bitcoin rallies again during the trading session here on Wednesday. We continue to see a lot of noisy behavior in Bitcoin, but the Wednesday session was pretty positive. And I think it makes a certain amount of sense that you pay attention to the way it's behaving, because it looks to me like they are trying to get ahead of the announcement on Thursday for the jobs numbers in America. Now, having said that, it's also worth noting that the NASDAQ 100 absolutely launched at the open in New York, and that typically means Bitcoin's going to follow, or it can, at least.
We go higher, we work off some of the froth, then we go higher. That seems to be the attitude in this market. It's really not until we break down below the $98,000 level that I would even be remotely concerned about Bitcoin. And even then, I think it probably just offers a buying opportunity if you're patient enough.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewHowever, this is a market that can move suddenly, after putting everyone to sleep. It is perhaps what we are dealing with at the moment. I have no interest in trying to get short of this market anytime soon.Ready to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions ? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment