Redcare Pharmacy confirms guidance for all elements after strong Q2 performance, with total sales growing 26.4%.

Total sales up 26.4% to EUR 709M in Q2 and 27.2% to EUR 1.4bn in H1.

Non-Rx sales up 17% to EUR 457M in Q2 and 18.3% to EUR 941M in H1. Impact from the shift of Easter from Q1 to Q2 is evened out in the H1 numbers.

Rx sales in Germany up 125% to EUR 114M and 155% to EUR 222M in H1. Active customer base up 0.4M in Q2 to 13.5M. Sevenum, the Netherlands, 3 July 2025. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. today published its preliminary and unaudited sales numbers for the quarter ending June. The Group's total sales increased 26.4% to EUR 709 million (Q2 2024: EUR 561 million), with growth achieved in all countries. Non-Rx sales for the Group were up 17% to EUR 457 million (Q2 2024: EUR 391 million), Rx sales 48.1% to EUR 252 million (Q2 2024: EUR 170 million) and Rx sales Germany 125.1% to EUR 114 million (Q2 2024: EUR 50 million). At the end of H1, Redcare's active customer base was 13.5 million, an increase of 1 million over the past six months and 1.9 million over the past twelve months. Redcare Pharmacy's CEO, Olaf Heinrich comments:“May marked the one-year anniversary of CardLink. In just twelve months, we have tripled our share of the market and continued to gain in Q2. These achievements give us the confidence that this is just the beginning.” CFO Jasper Eenhorst adds:“And as to 2025, we are well on track to deliver on all elements of our guidance. We expect our Q2 EBITDA margin to be above 2%, with further improvement in the second half of the year. This is reflective of the strength of our business and unit economics.” Sales in the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) increased 26.6% in Q2 to EUR 574 million (Q2 2024: EUR 453 million). Non-Rx sales grew 13.6% to EUR 322 million (Q2 2024: EUR 283 million), while prescription medication sales (Rx) grew 48.1% to EUR 252 million (Q2 2024: EUR 170 million). In the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, and the Netherlands) sales continued to grow at a fast rate of 25.9% to EUR 135 million (Q2 2024: EUR 107 million). All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full interim report for H1 2025 on 29 July 2025. Investor Relations Contact: Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations) ... Press Contact: Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications) ... About Redcare Pharmacy. Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products (BPC) as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.

