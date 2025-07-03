403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanese Prime Minister Rules Out Possibility Of Achieving Stability In Lebanon As Long As Israeli Violations Continue
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has ruled out the possibility of achieving stability in Lebanon as long as Israeli violations continue, the occupation of parts of Lebanese territories continues, and Lebanese prisoners remain in Israeli prisons.
In a speech Wednesday, Salam said that his government is intensifying political and diplomatic pressure to implement Resolution 1701, affirming that all necessary measures will be provided to ensure the return of the Lebanese to their country and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the occupation during its aggression against Lebanon, according to the media office of the Lebanese Council of Ministers.
The Lebanese Prime Minister noted that over the past five years, Lebanon has experienced an unprecedented crisis that has affected all aspects of life.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 98 percent of its value, the banking sector has collapsed, basic services have deteriorated, the poverty rate has risen to 33 percent, and the economy has contracted by about 40 percent compared to 2019.
He added that the catastrophe was exacerbated by the Beirut Port explosion in 2020, the subsequent human and material destruction, and then the recent war, which claimed thousands of lives and caused damage exceeding $14 billion.
He emphasized that salvation can only come through effective reform that establishes a modern state that can regain the confidence of the people and gain the trust of the world.
In a speech Wednesday, Salam said that his government is intensifying political and diplomatic pressure to implement Resolution 1701, affirming that all necessary measures will be provided to ensure the return of the Lebanese to their country and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the occupation during its aggression against Lebanon, according to the media office of the Lebanese Council of Ministers.
The Lebanese Prime Minister noted that over the past five years, Lebanon has experienced an unprecedented crisis that has affected all aspects of life.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 98 percent of its value, the banking sector has collapsed, basic services have deteriorated, the poverty rate has risen to 33 percent, and the economy has contracted by about 40 percent compared to 2019.
He added that the catastrophe was exacerbated by the Beirut Port explosion in 2020, the subsequent human and material destruction, and then the recent war, which claimed thousands of lives and caused damage exceeding $14 billion.
He emphasized that salvation can only come through effective reform that establishes a modern state that can regain the confidence of the people and gain the trust of the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment