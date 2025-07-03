Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Prime Minister Rules Out Possibility Of Achieving Stability In Lebanon As Long As Israeli Violations Continue

2025-07-03 04:01:47
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has ruled out the possibility of achieving stability in Lebanon as long as Israeli violations continue, the occupation of parts of Lebanese territories continues, and Lebanese prisoners remain in Israeli prisons.
In a speech Wednesday, Salam said that his government is intensifying political and diplomatic pressure to implement Resolution 1701, affirming that all necessary measures will be provided to ensure the return of the Lebanese to their country and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the occupation during its aggression against Lebanon, according to the media office of the Lebanese Council of Ministers.
The Lebanese Prime Minister noted that over the past five years, Lebanon has experienced an unprecedented crisis that has affected all aspects of life.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 98 percent of its value, the banking sector has collapsed, basic services have deteriorated, the poverty rate has risen to 33 percent, and the economy has contracted by about 40 percent compared to 2019.
He added that the catastrophe was exacerbated by the Beirut Port explosion in 2020, the subsequent human and material destruction, and then the recent war, which claimed thousands of lives and caused damage exceeding $14 billion.
He emphasized that salvation can only come through effective reform that establishes a modern state that can regain the confidence of the people and gain the trust of the world.

