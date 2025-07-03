Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Archaeologists uncover rare Paleolithic artifacts in Turkey

2025-07-03 03:38:24
(MENAFN) Archaeologists working at Ulukoy Cave in southeastern Türkiye’s Mardin province have uncovered rare Paleolithic artifacts that provide the earliest known evidence of human presence in northern Mesopotamia, officials announced.

The finds include obsidian tools, animal bones, and stone weapons, shedding new light on prehistoric life and early trade networks in this historic region often called the “Cradle of Civilization.”

Ergul Kodas, a scientific advisor on the excavation and faculty member at Mardin Artuklu University, explained that the obsidian tools—found in layers dating back to the early Middle Paleolithic period—challenge earlier beliefs about the timing of obsidian trade in Anatolia.

“We previously believed obsidian was used as a trade material only during the Late Paleolithic period,” Kodas told Anadolu. “The obsidian tools found in layers dating to the early Middle Paleolithic period suggest this trade in Anatolia could date back 160,000 to 200,000 years ago — much earlier than previously thought.”

This excavation at Ulukoy Cave marks the first and only Paleolithic cave dig in northern Mesopotamia. Researchers suspect the cave was home to at least four ancient human species—Homo erectus, archaic Homo sapiens, Neanderthals, and modern humans—over an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 years.

“This site is rare and important,” Kodas said. “Because it lies along early human migration routes out of Africa, the site has the potential to reshape understanding of human history.”

The animal remains discovered are also aiding researchers in reconstructing the region’s ancient wildlife and climate. All artifacts are being analyzed and preserved at the Mardin Museum’s conservation laboratory.

