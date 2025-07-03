403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven Go Missing in Northern California After Fireworks Warehouse Blast
(MENAFN) Seven individuals remain unaccounted for following a series of explosions at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California that ignited a wildfire, local authorities reported on Wednesday.
The explosions took place at a facility in Yolo County, located to the northwest of Sacramento, around 6 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Wednesday) in the town of Esparto. The violent blasts triggered a fire that has yet to be contained, according to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
As of Wednesday at noon, the fire still posed a significant threat. Authorities in Yolo County have ordered mandatory evacuations within a one-mile radius of the explosion site, urging residents to stay clear of the area for several days as investigations into the incident unfold.
Cal Fire confirmed that seven people are still missing, with emergency crews actively searching for their whereabouts. The accident also caused widespread power outages, impacting approximately 2,200 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric in the affected region.
The explosions took place at a facility in Yolo County, located to the northwest of Sacramento, around 6 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Wednesday) in the town of Esparto. The violent blasts triggered a fire that has yet to be contained, according to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
As of Wednesday at noon, the fire still posed a significant threat. Authorities in Yolo County have ordered mandatory evacuations within a one-mile radius of the explosion site, urging residents to stay clear of the area for several days as investigations into the incident unfold.
Cal Fire confirmed that seven people are still missing, with emergency crews actively searching for their whereabouts. The accident also caused widespread power outages, impacting approximately 2,200 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric in the affected region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment