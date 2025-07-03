Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seven Go Missing in Northern California After Fireworks Warehouse Blast

2025-07-03 02:27:34
(MENAFN) Seven individuals remain unaccounted for following a series of explosions at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California that ignited a wildfire, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The explosions took place at a facility in Yolo County, located to the northwest of Sacramento, around 6 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Wednesday) in the town of Esparto. The violent blasts triggered a fire that has yet to be contained, according to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

As of Wednesday at noon, the fire still posed a significant threat. Authorities in Yolo County have ordered mandatory evacuations within a one-mile radius of the explosion site, urging residents to stay clear of the area for several days as investigations into the incident unfold.

Cal Fire confirmed that seven people are still missing, with emergency crews actively searching for their whereabouts. The accident also caused widespread power outages, impacting approximately 2,200 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric in the affected region.

