Spanish MEP Urges Blocking Funds for Israeli Arms Firms
(MENAFN) A Spanish representative in the European Parliament has called on the European Commission to prohibit Israeli defense contractors from receiving financial support from the European Union, citing concerns about their involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Nacho Sanchez Amor, a socialist Member of the European Parliament and a participant in the Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, emphasized that the EU must steer clear of exhibiting “double standards” in its stance on human rights abuses.
“The EU cannot fall under double standards when it comes to HumanRightsViolations & it cannot be accessory to Netanyahu genocidal actions,” Amor stated on X, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of orchestrating a genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza since late 2023.
Amor mentioned that he made this appeal in collaboration with fellow Spanish MEP Sandra Gomez, explicitly directing their request to the European Commission.
“With @SanGomezLopez we ask @EU_Commission to bar Israeli military companies from accessing EU funds that can be used in #Gaza,” he added.
The statement, as reported by a news agency, reflects growing pressure within the EU to reconsider financial and strategic ties with Israeli defense firms in light of the Gaza war.
