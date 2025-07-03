403
Gobblecube Raises $3.5M Pre-Series A Led By Infoedge Ventures To Scale Its AI-Powered Growth Copilot For Brands
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 3rd July, 2025: GobbleCube, the AI-powered growth copilot for consumer brands, has raised $3.5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by InfoEdge Ventures, with continued participation from Kae Capital. This funding follows an exceptional nine-month run since the company emerged from Private Beta, growing from pre-revenue to $2 million in ARR and onboarding 200+ brands including Reckitt, Tata Consumer, Nivea, and Johnson & Johnson, all through organic momentum.
Founded by Manas Gupta, Srikumar Nair, and Nitesh Jindal, part of the original Blinkit leadership team, GobbleCube is redefining how brands drive revenue in the era of hyperlocal commerce. The platform helps brands unlock scale by identifying revenue leaks, demand gaps, and high-growth micro-markets, then acts on them with AI-driven precision. It's already delivering 2–3x growth outcomes for both D2C challengers and large enterprises within months.
Unlike traditional platforms that only report the past, GobbleCube enables brands to predict and shape their future. Its AI engine processes billions of locality-level data points to surface high-impact actions across digital shelf visibility, pricing, planning, and now performance marketing, giving brands the intelligence to move from reactive decisions to intent-led growth.
"As commerce goes hyperlocal, the real opportunity lies in enabling brands to engage consumers with precision and relevance at scale," said Manas Gupta, Co-founder and CEO. "This isn't just a marketing challenge; it's a big-data problem that demands AI-first, productized solutions. The response has been overwhelming, with multiple brands already live and many more on the waitlist."
The problem GobbleCube is solving has global relevance. The company is already working with brands across MENA and LATAM, tapping into a multi-billion dollar opportunity in global digital commerce. With the new capital, GobbleCube plans to deepen its AI capabilities, expand platform coverage, and accelerate its global go-to-market motion.
"E-commerce and q-commerce are becoming increasingly complex, with brands needing to win at a hyperlocal and platform-specific level across marketplaces like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. GobbleCube gives them the real-time visibility and intelligence needed to drive growth and revenue outcomes. Their early traction highlights a strong value proposition across both large and emerging consumer brands. At InfoEdge Ventures, we believe GobbleCube is fast becoming a must-have AI partner for any brand selling online. The team's clarity, speed, and execution are exceptional, and we're excited to partner with them on this journey," said Kitty Agarwal, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures.
Gaurav Chaturvedi, General Partner at Kae Capital, added, "GobbleCube has shown incredible execution velocity and product clarity from day one. Their ability to drive measurable growth for both emerging D2C brands and large enterprises within weeks signals strong product-market fit. We're excited to double down and support them in this next phase."
With AI at its core and commerce in its DNA, GobbleCube is fast becoming the copilot every brand wants in the race for digital dominance.
About GobbleCube:
GobbleCube is an AI-powered growth copilot for consumer brands, designed to help them scale revenue and market share by identifying leakages and unlocking opportunities at hyperlocal granularity. It offers brands end-to-end visibility and control across key growth levers, from availability and pricing to share of voice and performance marketing.
GobbleCube's mission is to remove the guesswork from growth by abstracting problem identification. Brands simply define their objectives, and the platform figures out the highest-impact actions to achieve them.
Founded by the team that helped build Blinkit into a Q-commerce category leader, GobbleCube brings deep domain expertise and strong technical foundations to solve one of the most complex big-data problems in modern commerce.
