Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AS Tallink Grupp Statistic For June And The Second Quarter Of 2025


2025-07-03 02:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In June 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 598,977 passengers, which is a 4.9% increase compared to June 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.2% to 22,544 units and the number of passenger vehicles was up by 1.0% amounting to 87,530 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of the year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,488,128 passengers, which is a 2.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 22.8% to 67,038 units and the number of passenger vehicles was up by 1.4% to 212,782 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for June 2025 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

June 2025 June 2024 Change Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change
Passengers 598,977 570,803 4.9% 1,488,128 1,451,768 2.5%
Finland - Sweden 153,422 154,413 -0.6% 365,422 355,435 2.8%
Estonia - Finland 386,211 336,430 14.8% 967,619 922,357 4.9%
Estonia - Sweden 59,344 79,960 -25.8% 155,087 173,976 -10.9%
Cargo Units 22,544 25,383 -11.2% 67,038 86,813 -22.8%
Finland - Sweden 2,899 3,479 -16.7% 7,688 11,379 -32.4%
Estonia - Finland 16,247 18,252 -11.0% 49,162 64,586 -23.9%
Estonia - Sweden 3,398 3,652 -7.0% 10,188 10,848 -6.1%
Passenger Vehicles 87,530 86,651 1.0% 212,782 209,760 1.4%
Finland - Sweden 9,558 9,050 5.6% 18,282 17,109 6.9%
Estonia - Finland 73,712 73,271 0.6% 185,518 184,496 0.6%
Estonia - Sweden 4,260 4,330 -1.6% 8,982 8,155 10.1%

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The second quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The second quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The second quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Star I until April 12 and from thereon the route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

