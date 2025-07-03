AS Tallink Grupp Statistic For June And The Second Quarter Of 2025
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Change
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|598,977
|570,803
|4.9%
|1,488,128
|1,451,768
|2.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|153,422
|154,413
|-0.6%
|365,422
|355,435
|2.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|386,211
|336,430
|14.8%
|967,619
|922,357
|4.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|59,344
|79,960
|-25.8%
|155,087
|173,976
|-10.9%
|Cargo Units
|22,544
|25,383
|-11.2%
|67,038
|86,813
|-22.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,899
|3,479
|-16.7%
|7,688
|11,379
|-32.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|16,247
|18,252
|-11.0%
|49,162
|64,586
|-23.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,398
|3,652
|-7.0%
|10,188
|10,848
|-6.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|87,530
|86,651
|1.0%
|212,782
|209,760
|1.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|9,558
|9,050
|5.6%
|18,282
|17,109
|6.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|73,712
|73,271
|0.6%
|185,518
|184,496
|0.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4,260
|4,330
|-1.6%
|8,982
|8,155
|10.1%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The second quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The second quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The second quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Star I until April 12 and from thereon the route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachment
-
2025 06 ENG Q2
