Kallas Once Again Calls On China To Stop Supporting Russia's War, Which Threatens European Security

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the EU-China strategic dialogue in Brussels, Ukrinform reports, citing the EU External Action Service.

During the dialogue, the parties discussed bilateral issues and the broader geopolitical situation.

On Ukraine, the HR/VP highlighted the serious threat Chinese companies' support for Russia's illegal war poses to European security

“She urged China to immediately cease all material support that sustains Russia's military industrial complex and called on China to back a full and unconditional ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine grounded in full respect for the United Nations Charter,” the EU diplomatic service said.

“Regarding trade, the HR/VP emphasised the importance to find concrete solutions to rebalance the economic relationship, level the playing field and improve reciprocity in market access. She also called on China to put an end to its distortive practices, including its restrictions on rare earths exports, which pose significant risks to European companies and endanger the reliability of global supply chains,” the statement said.

The parties also discussed the Middle East and welcomed the de-escalation between Israel and Iran, stressing the important role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in monitoring Tehran's nuclear activities, and pointed out the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The statement also says Kallas reaffirmed the EU's commitment to the one-China policy, while expressing her opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion, and pointed to hybrid threats in Europe emanating from the PRC.

The Chinese side has not yet released a statement on the talks between Wang Yi and Kaja Kallas.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at a meeting in Brussels with European Council President Antonio Costa, stated that on the issue of the "Ukraine crisis", China will continue to stand on the side of peace and promote negotiations and a political settlement of the "conflict".

Photo: European Union