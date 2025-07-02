403
EUR/USD Analysis Today 02/07: Continues Strong Gains (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1735 – 1.1640 – 1.1570. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1840 – 1.1920 – 1.2000.
- Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1870 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.2000. Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1640 with a target of 1.1880 and a stop-loss at 1.1560.
Trading experts forecast that for the EUR/USD to surpass the 1.2000 psychological resistance, the USD/CNY exchange rate would need to approach 7.0000. As of July 1, the USD/CNY exchange rate was 7.16, and the EUR/USD exchange rate was currently at 1.18000.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEuro gains reach overbought levelsAccording to performance on the daily chart and across reliable trading platforms, the EUR/USD gains have pushed technical indicators towards strong overbought levels. This is clearly visible in the direction of the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index), which has breached the 70 lines, confirming overbought conditions. Also, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) lines. Consequently, if the EUR/USD receives new strong momentum, the currency pair could be subject to profit-taking selling.Furthermore, we expect the euro dollar price to remain stable around its gains until the markets react to the announcement of US jobs numbers at the end of the week, which in turn affects market expectations for future Federal Reserve policy. Today, the euro dollar price may react to the announcement of the eurozone unemployment rate at 12:00 PM. Cairo time. Then expected statements from the Governor of the European Central Bank, Lagarde.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
