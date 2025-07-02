US Sets Clear Rules For Foreign Students: 'Visas Open For Now... Study And Avoid Campus Vandalism'
Houston, while speaking to ANI, said,"...Our student visa applications have opened, students can apply and submit their application but what we want students to understand when they're applying for that visa, we want them to understand that we want to see a use of that visa that is in line with their application and the students come to the United States and study and not obstruct students from studying in class, not to vandalise campuses."
“Every decision we make is a US national security decision. We have these policies with the US immigration law to ensure that we are holding the highest standard for US immigration...not only to protect US citizens but also the other students studying here...”
