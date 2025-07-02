US Sets Clear Rules For Foreign Students: 'Visas Open For Now... Study And Avoid Campus Vandalism'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston on Wednesday stated that though the United States has open the student visa application, it is crucial for them to understand that they need to follow rules, avoid campus disruptions, and align with US immigration laws prioritising national security and academic integrity.

Houston, while speaking to ANI, said,"...Our student visa applications have opened, students can apply and submit their application but what we want students to understand when they're applying for that visa, we want them to understand that we want to see a use of that visa that is in line with their application and the students come to the United States and study and not obstruct students from studying in class, not to vandalise campuses."

“Every decision we make is a US national security decision. We have these policies with the US immigration law to ensure that we are holding the highest standard for US immigration...not only to protect US citizens but also the other students studying here...”