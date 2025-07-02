Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
G-SHOCK's Summer Style Statement: Metal-Cased Watches That Define The Season


(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – July 02, 2025: This summer, G-SHOCK redefines everyday luxury with a collection that merges signature toughness with standout seasonal style. The GM-2110D and GM-S2110 series reflect this season's shift toward clean design, bold finishes, and wear-anywhere versatility.

Full Metal Power: GM-2110D for Him

Crafted entirely from stainless steel, the GM-2110D features G-SHOCK's iconic octagonal bezel in a full-metal silhouette. The sleek case and integrated band give the watch a confident, elevated feel, while a selection of dial colors - from industrial tones to summer brights - allows for personal style expression. It's a timepiece that pairs perfectly with sharp tailoring, relaxed weekend wear, or a statement stack.

Refined & Radiant: GM-S2110 for Her

The GM-S2110 series brings the same geometric design in a more compact, lightweight form. Featuring a metal bezel with a soft resin band, it's designed for a comfortable fit and easy wearability. The real star? The dials - in cool blue (2A), fresh green (3A), and rose pink (4A) - offering a soft, fashion-forward pop of color that complements light summer fabrics and feminine styling.

Whether worn solo or styled with bracelets, the GM-S2110 transitions effortlessly from day to night - making it the season's most versatile wrist accessory.

Strength Meets Style – In Every Detail

While distinct in form, both models are built with G-SHOCK's hallmark engineering:

  • Shock-resistant and 200M water-resistant
  • Super Illuminator LED light for day-to-night clarity
  • World time, stopwatch, countdown timer, and daily alarms
  • Scratch-resistant mineral glass and refined bezel detailing

Watches That Fit This Season - and Every Style

From confident metal for men to soft-toned minimalism for women, G-SHOCK's GM-2110D and GM-S2110 collections are shaping up as this summer's must-have accessories.
Built for summer, styled for now - these pieces fit effortlessly into any modern wardrobe.


