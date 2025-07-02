Presbyopia Pipeline Grows With 10+ Prominent Companies Targeting Novel Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Presbyopia Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Presbyopia pipeline landscape. It covers the Presbyopia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Presbyopia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space .

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Presbyopia Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Presbyopia Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Presbyopia Pipeline Report



In June 2025, Ocuphire Pharma Inc . announced a Phase 3 Study of the Safety and Efficacy of Nyxol (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%) as a Single Agent and With Adjunctive Low-Dose Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution 0.4% in Subjects With Presbyopia.

In June 2025, Orasis Pharmaceuticals Ltd . conducted a study is to evaluate the safety of CSF-1 compared with vehicle in presbyopic subjects. Subjects will be treated for at least 6 weeks.

DelveInsight's Presbyopia Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Presbyopia treatment.

The leading Presbyopia Companies such as Visus Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, Cellix Bio, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Cellix Bio and others. Promising Presbyopia Pipeline Therapies such as Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, Pilocarpine, Pilocarpine HCl, UNR844-Cl, CSF-1, AGN-190584, Pilocarpine Ophthalmic, Aceclidine, Brimonidine and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent pipeline outlook for Presbyopia. Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with Presbyopia @ Presbyopia Treatment Drugs

Presbyopia Emerging Drugs Profile

LNZ100: Lenz Therapeutics

LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine, a selective muscarinic receptor agonist. It works by constricting the pupil, creating a pinhole effect that improves near vision. Unlike other pupil-constricting agents, aceclidine has a unique mechanism of action that decouples the miotic effect from the stimulation of the ciliary muscle, reducing the risk of myopic shift and accompanying brow ache. This allows LNZ100 to provide a broad patient population with a long-lasting and efficient treatment for presbyopia, a condition characterized by the gradual hardening of the lens and decline in near vision with age. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for LNZ100 for the treatment of presbyopia. Currently, the drug is in registration stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of presbyopia.

GLK-302: Glaukos Corporation

Glaukos Corporation is developing GLK-302, a sterile ophthalmic topical cream containing the active ingredient pilocarpine, for the treatment of presbyopia. GLK-302 is designed to be applied to the eyelid, allowing the pilocarpine to be delivered through the dermis to the eye. The mechanism of action involves pilocarpine, a muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, which acts on the M3 and M1 receptors in the eye to cause pupillary constriction and increase the depth of focus, thereby improving near visual acuity in presbyopic patients without significantly deteriorating distance vision. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of presbyopia.

The Presbyopia Pipeline Report Provides Insights into-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Presbyopia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Presbyopia Treatment.

Presbyopia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Presbyopia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Presbyopia market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Presbyopia Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Presbyopia Drugs

Presbyopia Companies

Visus Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, Cellix Bio, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Cellix Bio and others.

Presbyopia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Presbyopia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Unveil the future of Presbyopia Treatment. Learn about new drugs, Presbyopia Pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Presbyopia Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Presbyopia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Presbyopia Companies- Visus Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, Cellix Bio, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Cellix Bio and others.

Presbyopia Pipeline Therapies- Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, Pilocarpine, Pilocarpine HCl, UNR844-Cl, CSF-1, AGN-190584, Pilocarpine Ophthalmic, Aceclidine, Brimonidine and others.

Presbyopia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Presbyopia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Presbyopia Pipeline Therapies and clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Presbyopia Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPresbyopia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPresbyopia – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Registration)LNZ100: Lenz TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)GLK-302: Glaukos CorporationDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug Name: Company NamePreclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPresbyopia - Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / FundingPresbyopia - Unmet NeedsPresbyopia - Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.