Iga Nephropathy Therapeutic Market Expected To Witness Significant Growth By 2034, Driven By Recent FDA Approval And Novel Therapeutics Delveinsight

The IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) treatment market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the introduction of innovative therapies and the increasing prevalence of this chronic kidney disease. Leading IgAN companies, including Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., and Vera Therapeutics, among others, are at the forefront of transforming the IgAN treatment landscape.

The IgA Nephropathy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034), driven by increasing disease awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the launch of novel therapeutic options targeting specific pathways involved in IgAN pathogenesis.

This market expansion reflects growing recognition of IgAN as a significant cause of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) globally and the urgent need for effective disease-modifying treatments beyond conventional supportive care.

IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger disease , is a chronic kidney disorder characterized by the deposition of immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies in the glomeruli-the tiny filtering units within the kidneys. This abnormal buildup triggers inflammation and progressive damage, impairing the kidneys' ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood. Over time, IgA nephropathy can lead to chronic kidney disease or even kidney failure in a significant subset of patients, making it one of the most common causes of glomerulonephritis worldwide.

According to DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent population of IgA Nephropathy in the 7MM comprised approximately 400K cases in 2023. Japan accounted for the highest proportion of IgAN diagnosed prevalent cases , representing about 45% of the total patient population across the studied regions. Furthermore, the data reveals a notable gender disparity, with IgA nephropathy showing male predominance in the United States in 2023. This epidemiological profile underscores the substantial patient population that could benefit from emerging targeted therapies, thereby driving market growth in the forecast period.

The IgA nephropathy pipeline is robust, featuring multiple promising candidates in late-stage development that target various pathophysiological mechanisms. Current clinical development programs focus on innovative approaches, including complement pathway inhibition, B-cell modulation, targeted immunosuppression, and novel anti-inflammatory agents. These emerging therapies address the multifaceted nature of IgAN pathogenesis and offer improved efficacy, safety profiles, and quality of life outcomes compared to conventional treatments. The diversification of therapeutic approaches reflects growing understanding of the complex immunological mechanisms underlying IgAN and represents a paradigm shift toward precision medicine in nephrology.

The IgA nephropathy treatment landscape has witnessed significant advancements in recent years, with several breakthrough approvals reshaping clinical practice and further expanding this significant market. In September 2024, Travere Therapeutics achieved a major milestone with the full FDA approval of FILSPARI to slow the decline in kidney function in adults with primary IgA nephropathy. This approval followed an earlier accelerated approval based on proteinuria reduction, with full approval supported by positive long-term data from the PROTECT Study demonstrating sustained clinical benefits. Additionally, FILSPARI received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission in April 2024 for treating adults with primary IgAN with significant proteinuria.

Moreover, in April 2025, Novartis (SWX: NOVN) received FDA accelerated approval for VANRAFIA , making it the first and only selective endothelin receptor antagonist approved to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy. This approval is based on the ongoing Phase III ALIGN study, which showed that patients receiving Vanrafia in combination with a RAS inhibitor experienced a clinically meaningful and statistically significant proteinuria reduction of 36.1% (P<0.0001) compared to placebo.

In March 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' RNAi therapy ARO-C3 demonstrated promising results in a Phase I/II trial for IgA nephropathy, with a mean 89% reduction in complement protein C3 and a 41% decrease in proteinuria (UPCR) after 24 weeks. Administered subcutaneously every three months, the treatment showed sustained suppression of alternative complement pathway activity (≥87% C3 reduction) and was well-tolerated, with only mild side effects like headaches and coughs reported. Full data will be presented at a medical conference in late 2025, positioning ARO-C3 as a potential quarterly treatment targeting the root cause of IgAN.

Also, the European Commission converted accelerated approval of FILSPARI (Travere Therapeutics) to standard approval in April 2025.

Despite therapeutic advances, significant unmet needs persist in the IgA nephropathy treatment landscape. These include the need for earlier disease detection, biomarkers to predict disease progression and treatment response, and therapies that can reverse existing kidney damage rather than merely slowing disease progression. Moreover, improving access to specialized care and novel therapies remains challenging, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources. DelveInsight's analysis highlights that addressing these unmet needs will be crucial for optimizing patient outcomes and maximizing the market potential for emerging IgAN therapies.

Looking ahead, the IgA nephropathy market is expected to witness transformative growth. The integration of biomarkers into clinical practice and the development of combination therapeutic strategies targeting multiple pathways simultaneously represent promising future directions. Additionally, ongoing research into the genetic and molecular determinants of IgAN susceptibility and progression may pave the way for personalized treatment approaches, further revolutionizing the management of this chronic kidney disease and enhancing long-term patient outcomes across the global IgAN landscape.

