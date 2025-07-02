Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Statement By The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On The African Union Stabilization Support Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Helicopter Crash In Somalia


2025-07-02 03:17:19
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expresses his profound sorrow at the tragic loss of five peacekeepers following the crash of an AUSSOM helicopter operated by the Ugandan contingent in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 2 July 2025.

The Chairperson conveys his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen personnel, to the Government and people of the Republic of Uganda, and to the entire AUSSOM family. He wishes a swift and full recovery to all those injured, including civilians.

Mr. Youssouf affirms the African Union's commitment to ensuring that the sacrifice of these brave peacekeepers continues to advance the cause of peace, stability, and security in Somalia.

