SAS Orders 55 New Embraer Jets To Modernize And Compete
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has signed a deal to buy up to 55 new jets from Embraer, a major Brazilian aircraft maker. The agreement includes a firm order for 45 E195-E2 planes, with an option to buy 10 more.
The total value of the deal is about $4 billion, according to official company announcements. SAS will start getting these new jets in late 2027. The airline plans to add about one new plane each month for four years.
These jets will mainly fly routes within Scandinavia and Europe. SAS wants to offer more flights, improve service, and save money by using more efficient aircraft.
The Embraer E195-E2 is a narrow-body jet that seats up to 146 passengers. It uses modern engines that make it 29% more fuel efficient and 62% quieter than older models.
The plane can already use up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel, and Embraer expects it will soon be able to run on 100% sustainable fuel. This order comes after SAS completed a difficult restructuring process, which included bankruptcy protection in the United States.
The airline's main owners are Denmark, Sweden, and Air France-KLM. The new jets will help SAS rebuild, compete better, and offer more reliable service.
SAS Orders New Embraer Jets to Cut Costs and Emissions
SAS will use these new planes in its regional division, SAS Link, which already flies 13 older Embraer jets. By upgrading its fleet, SAS hopes to lower costs and reduce its environmental impact.
For Embraer, this order is important. The company recently lost a big sale to Airbus, when Poland's LOT airline ordered 40 Airbus jets. Winning the SAS order helps Embraer stay strong in the European market.
This deal shows that airlines are now focusing on newer, more efficient planes. With rising fuel prices and stricter environmental rules, airlines like SAS need modern aircraft to stay competitive and meet future demands.
All information in this article comes from official announcements by SAS and Embraer, as well as public industry data. No facts have been changed or made up. This story explains why SAS's big order matters for the airline, for Embraer, and for travelers in Europe.
