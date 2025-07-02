Netanyahu Declares 'No Hamas' In Post-War Gaza As US Pushes For 60-Day Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (July 2) pledged that Hamas would have no role in governing Gaza after the war, underscoring Israel's intention to dismantle the militant group's presence in the territory despite renewed US efforts to secure a truce.

“There will be no Hamas in Gaza,” Netanyahu said in a statement, reiterating Israel's longstanding position that Hamas must be removed entirely from power.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel had agreed to terms for a 60-day ceasefire , urging Hamas to accept the proposal before conditions deteriorate further.

It is hoped hopes the temporary truce would allow for the release of hostages, and expanded humanitarian aid.

US pushes for agreement

Trump has been pressuring both sides to move forward on a deal aimed at ending nearly 21 months of conflict that has devastated Gaza and displaced much of its population.

Israel reviews truce proposal

On Wednesday, Netanyahu issued a short statement confirming it had received the ceasefire proposal from mediators and was holding talks aimed at“bridging gaps” to return to the negotiating table.

“We are in discussions with the mediators to examine the proposal and try to reach an agreement,” the statement said.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Israel's insistence on the total removal of Hamas remains a major obstacle. Hamas, for its part, has demanded that any ceasefire must include a permanent end to military operations and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza-conditions Israel has repeatedly rejected.

Trump signals possible breakthrough

Ahead of his upcoming meeting with Netanyahu at the White House , US President Donald Trump suggested that a ceasefire agreement for Gaza could be reached as early as next week . Speaking on Tuesday (July 1), Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was eager to end the conflict with Gaza and added that he plans to be“very firm” in pushing for an end to the war. Trump reportedly confirmed he would address Iran-related issues when the two leaders meet.

Hostage crisis still unresolved

The question of hostages remains a major obstacle. Israeli authorities say Hamas is holding 50 captives, 49 of whom were abducted during the October 7, 2023 attack. Another hostage has been held since 2014.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that 27 of the hostages are believed to have died during or after the October attack, including two American citizens, Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

Origins of the conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7, 2023 , when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 hostages. The war has since killed tens of thousands in Gaza , according to Palestinian health officials, and sparked a severe humanitarian crisis.

It remains unclear whether the latest US-backed proposal will be enough to bring both sides to an agreement and halt the fighting.

