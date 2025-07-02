Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Denies Claims Of Failed Addressing Russia's Official Appeals

2025-07-02 03:09:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. ​ The allegations made by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson and the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan today that law enforcement agencies allegedly used physical force against Russian citizens visiting Azerbaijan and their family members, as well as that Azerbaijan did not respond to official appeals from Russia regarding the provision of consular support to arrested Russian citizens, are unfounded, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, commenting on the statements, Trend reports.

"The official position of the Azerbaijani side regarding the groups detained and arrested by Azerbaijan, as well as Russian citizens working in the“Sputnik-Azerbaijan” branch operating illegally in our country, has been publicly delivered.

Regarding the issue of consular support, the appeals of the Russian side received by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan on 30 June and 1 July were immediately transmitted to the relevant state body, and the appropriate information on the identity of the arrested persons and the competent body conducting the investigation was provided to the Russian side in accordance with Article 39, paragraph 1, of the Consular Convention between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. In general, the Russian side is aware of the period for considering the appeals in accordance with the Convention.

The Azerbaijani side has never publicized and politicized the weeks-long delays in Russia's responses to our repeated appeals for organizing consular meetings with Azerbaijani citizens detained and held in prisons in various cities of Russia.

Taking into account the abovementioned, we call on the Russian side to refrain from steps and statements that artificially aggravate the situation," Hajizada added.

