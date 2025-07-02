Azerbaijan Denies Claims Of Failed Addressing Russia's Official Appeals
"The official position of the Azerbaijani side regarding the groups detained and arrested by Azerbaijan, as well as Russian citizens working in the“Sputnik-Azerbaijan” branch operating illegally in our country, has been publicly delivered.
Regarding the issue of consular support, the appeals of the Russian side received by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan on 30 June and 1 July were immediately transmitted to the relevant state body, and the appropriate information on the identity of the arrested persons and the competent body conducting the investigation was provided to the Russian side in accordance with Article 39, paragraph 1, of the Consular Convention between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. In general, the Russian side is aware of the period for considering the appeals in accordance with the Convention.
The Azerbaijani side has never publicized and politicized the weeks-long delays in Russia's responses to our repeated appeals for organizing consular meetings with Azerbaijani citizens detained and held in prisons in various cities of Russia.
Taking into account the abovementioned, we call on the Russian side to refrain from steps and statements that artificially aggravate the situation," Hajizada added.
