Interior Min. Hold Discussions With Foreign Ambs.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah held separate meetings on Wednesday with the ambassadors of Egypt, Turkey, Japan, and Sri Lanka to Kuwait.
The discussions focused on means to bolster bilateral cooperation and exchange views on issues of mutual interest, particularly in the field of security.
According to a ministry statement, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf met with Ambassador of Egypt Osama Shaltout, Ambassador of Turkey Tuba Nur Sonmez, Ambassador of Japan Kenichiro Mukai, and Ambassador of Sri Lanka Lakshitha Ratnayaka. (end)
