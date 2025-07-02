Emerging Clinical Trial Infrastructure In The MENA Region: A Comprehensive Market Analysis
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$896.4 million
|Market size forecast
|$1.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Sponsor Type, Clinical Trial Phase, Service Type, Study Type, Therapeutic Area, and Country
|Countries covered
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, UAE and Iran
|Market drivers
|
Related Reports Include:
- Global Market for Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services : This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global contract research organization (CRO) services market, covering major CRO companies and discussing the clinical trial process, phases, and services. It segments the market by functional services (clinical trials, preclinical research, drug discovery, central lab), therapeutic areas (oncology, cardiology, metabolic, neurology, immunology, and others), and end users (biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions). The report also includes regional analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) and examines market trends, forecasts, competitive landscape, regulatory scenarios, and emerging trends from 2023 to 2029.
- mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets : This report provides an in-depth analysis of the types of mRNA and their therapeutic applications. It covers patent and clinical trial analyses, market trends, and dynamics from 2020 to 2022, with projections through 2028. The report segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, and profiles major companies in those markets. Additionally, it analyzes industry acquisitions and strategic alliances, offering insights into the evolving landscape of mRNA therapeutics.
