Prices Of Gold, Rare Earth Minerals Fall Ahead Of US Economic Data


2025-07-02 02:28:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices fell in trading today as markets awaited U.S. economic data.

Spot gold fell by 0.2 percent, recording $3330.68 per ounce.

U.S. gold futures also fell by 0.3 percent, reaching $3340.60.

Investors are awaiting U.S. employment data scheduled for release later today, and non-farm payrolls data scheduled for July 2, 2025.

As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions fell by 0.1 percent, reaching $36.01 per ounce, platinum fell by 0.4 percent to $1344.91, while palladium rose by 0.4 percent, reaching $1104.92.

