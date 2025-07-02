Prices Of Gold, Rare Earth Minerals Fall Ahead Of US Economic Data
Singapore: Gold prices fell in trading today as markets awaited U.S. economic data.
Spot gold fell by 0.2 percent, recording $3330.68 per ounce.
U.S. gold futures also fell by 0.3 percent, reaching $3340.60.
Investors are awaiting U.S. employment data scheduled for release later today, and non-farm payrolls data scheduled for July 2, 2025.
As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions fell by 0.1 percent, reaching $36.01 per ounce, platinum fell by 0.4 percent to $1344.91, while palladium rose by 0.4 percent, reaching $1104.92.
