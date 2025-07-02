Kress satellite-guided robotic mowers, already trusted by championship golf courses and historic venues worldwide, have been adopted to support the efficient and sustainable maintenance of the landscaped areas at Ciudad Real Madrid, Real Madrid's nearly half-square-mile training complex. Kress' professional-grade battery-powered handheld equipment will be used to support sustainable landscaping with zero operational emissions and near-silent operation, supporting a comprehensive approach to sustainable outdoor care.

"This is more than a sponsorship," said Don Gao, CEO at Kress/Worx. "It's a declaration of intent-to lead with excellence, to innovate responsibly and to raise the global standard of sustainable lawn care."

This collaboration also reflects a shared sustainability mindset that extends beyond the pitch to millions of fans and homeowners around the world. The Worx brand empowers homeowners with cleaner, smarter and more efficient technology to help consumers reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining high-performance results.

The alignment with Kress and Worx follows Real Madrid's broader institutional commitment to sustainability-from eco-efficient stadium renovations and electric mobility partnerships to environmental education initiatives.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sporting institution with 123 years of history. It holds the record for the most European Cups in both football (15) and basketball (11) and was named the Best Club of the 20th Century by FIFA. With more than 620 million followers on social media, it boasts a global fan base that spans every continent. It has been recognized by Brand Finance as the world's strongest football brand for three consecutive years, and as the highest-earning football club globally in the 2023–24 season (Football Money League by Deloitte). More information at realmadrid, the most visited football club website for the seventh year in a row.

Kress provides advanced outdoor power equipment for professionals that eliminates fuel, noise, and emissions. With RTKn robotic mowers and ultra-fast charging systems, Kress empowers a new standard of sustainable grounds care. More information at Kress.

Worx brings the engineering excellence of Kress's professional-grade technology into the hands of homeowners and DIYers. With intuitive design, smart battery systems, and market-leading robotic solutions, Worx empowers users to care for their homes and gardens more efficiently and sustainably. Its flagship product, Landroid, is the world's best-selling robotic mower. More information at Worx

