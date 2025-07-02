EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Three new model variants of the 911, with all-wheel drive and 480 PS

911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet and 911 Targa 4S



The 911 is now also available as Carrera 4S, Carrera 4S Cabriolet and Targa 4S

Since 2006, 911 Targa models available exclusively with all-wheel drive

60th anniversary of the 911 Targa All-wheel drive models particularly popular with customers of the 911

Porsche is expanding its range of all-wheel-drive versions of the 911: with the debut of the new 911 Carrera 4S – as coupé, cabriolet and Targa 4S – a total of six derivatives of the sports car are now available with all-wheel drive. In addition, in the 60th anniversary year of the 911 Targa, there is now a choice of two variants of the body style that was originally introduced to the US market as the 'safety cabriolet'.

Stuttgart. Porsche is expanding its 911 series with three models. The latest edition of the Carrera 4S is being launched as a coupé and cabriolet. Together with the Targa 4S, they expand the model lineup beneath the significantly more powerful GTS models. This premiere doubles the number of all-wheel-drive variants of the 911, bringing the total to six. Its extensively revised powertrain gives the all-wheel-drive sports car a significant boost in emotionality compared to its predecessor models. Additional individualisation options and an expanded list of standard equipment round off the overall package.



About half of all customers who choose the S variants of the 911 opt for all-wheel drive, and for good reason: it ensures maximum traction in poor weather. Particularly in regions with changeable climates or demanding road conditions, the 911 with all-wheel drive inspires additional confidence behind the wheel. Like all the all-wheel-drive models of the 911, the S variants are also designed with rear-biased driving dynamics. If required, the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system provides more drive torque to the front axle, thereby increasing traction and driving stability. As with predecessor models, the clutch assembly in the front differential, which is still water-cooled, is controlled electromechanically. Only the gear ratio has been slightly adjusted. The 911 Targa body style is available exclusively with all-wheel drive.



Improved driving performance

The new all-wheel drive variants of the 911 adopt the upgraded drive system of the Carrera S. Its 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine produces 353 kW (480 PS). That is 22 kW (30 PS) more than in the predecessor model. This increase in performance is partly due to the optimised intercooler system, the design of which is carried over from the 911 Turbo. An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) transmits power to all four wheels. The 911 Carrera 4S Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds (with Sport Chrono Package) and to a top speed of 308 km/h.



Sixty years of the 911 Targa: an idea with a history

For 60 years, the 911 Targa has combined the pleasure of a convertible with the year-round comfort of a coupé. The original version of this model was Porsche's response to discussions and concerns in the US market regarding the safety of traditional convertibles. The Targa body style made its debut in September 1965 at the IAA in Frankfurt am Main and was dubbed as the 'safety cabriolet'. Like so many Porsche innovations, the elegant, wide roll bar is inspired by motorsport. With a removable roof and folding rear window, the car provided safety-conscious drivers the sensation of travelling in a full convertible. Porsche derived the Targa name from the famous Sicilian endurance race, the Targa Florio.



Today, the Porsche 911 Targa is an icon in its own right, constantly further developed in terms of engineering and design over six decades. With the introduction of the 993-generation 911 Targa in 1993, there was no longer a need to remove the roof manually. Since 2006, the 911 Targa has been available exclusively with all-wheel drive. From 2014 onwards, fully automatic roof mechanisms have been used: in 19 seconds, the coupé-like sports car is transformed into an open-top vehicle in a spectacular choreographed sequence. The glass rear window folds backwards and the roof segment folds elegantly. The wide roll bar and the wraparound rear window are a clear reminiscence of the original model. The roof module of the current Targa is available in four colours: black, blue, red and brown.



Enhanced equipment

The standard equipment has been significantly upgraded compared to the previous models. This includes 20/21-inch staggered-fitment Carrera S wheels with an updated design, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and a sports exhaust system with a distinctive sound typical of the 911. Equipped as standard is the braking system carried over from the GTS models, with red brake callipers and 408-millimetre discs at the front and 380 mm at the rear. The 911 Targa 4S features rear-wheel steering as standard. While the Cabriolet and Targa are equipped with rear seats, Porsche delivers the coupé as a two-seater as standard. A rear seat system can be configured at no extra cost. Porsche equips the interior of the all-wheel-drive sports car with a leather package. In addition, matrix LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging are also included as standard. Other features include electrically folding exterior mirrors with mirror surround lighting, the Light Design Package, automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, and lane departure warning. A wide range of other options for individualisation are available on request, including a wide variety of colour and material combinations as well as sound, assistance and roof systems.



The new 911 Carrera 4S can be ordered in Germany priced from 163,000 Euros. The 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet is available from 177,200 Euros, and the 911 Targa 4S from 178,900 Euros (each including VAT and country-specific equipment).







