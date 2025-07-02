Work Kicks Off On Shalfogh Dam In Uruzgan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on the Shalfogh dam at a cost of 165 million afghanis in Chinarto district of central Uruzgan province, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said the project to build Shalfogh Dam has started with an estimated cost of 165.9 million afghanis.

“The Shalfogh Dam will be constructed with a height of 23 metres and a width of 155 metres. It will have the capacity to store 854,106 cubic metres of water and will irrigate 259 hectares of agricultural land,” MoEW said in the statement.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the launch of the project, Acting Minister of Energy and Water Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour said the dam was being built to manage water resources, strengthen underground water reserve and control seasonal floods.

He added that the ministry also plans to implement solar power projects in Uruzgan province.

At the same event, Uruzgan Governor Mullah Enayatullah Shuja said the time had come for both the government and the people to join hands and work together towards national development and self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director for Finance and Administration Mullah Abdul Wali Adil stated during the inauguration ceremony that it was the responsibility of government officials to serve the people in all sectors and bring them prosperity.

He added that the National Development Company was committed to implementing similar projects in the future.

Funded by MoEW, the project is being implemented by the National Development Company.

