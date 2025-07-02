Celebrating One Flavor-Packed Year of Smokehouse Sausage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fan-Favorite Sausage Challenge Invites BBQ Lovers Nationwide to Cast Their Vote and Crown the King of the Ranch

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saddle up, sausage lovers! Rancher's Premium Smokehouse is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a sizzling social media contest: The Great Ranch Showdown - a nationwide flavor face-off to crown the fan-favorite Rancher's Premium Sausage SKU.

Now through July 11 , fans across the country can join the bracket-style battle by following @RanchersPremiumSausage on Instagram and Facebook, voting in daily sausage matchups, and shouting out their favorite flavor in the comments using #1YearAtTheRanch . At stake? Bragging rights, a Ranch Party Pack full of swag, and a month's supply of Rancher's Premium sausage.

“We've had an incredible first year with Rancher's Premium,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“This contest is our way of saying thank you to our customers for bringing our sausage to their tables and grills. Now we're handing over the reins-let's see which flavor the people crown king of the ranch.”

Each day, two fan-favorite SKUs-like Bacon Cheddar and Brisket Burnt Ends-go head-to-head in Instagram and Facebook Stories. Fans can vote, comment, and engage for a chance to win, while enjoying influencer-hosted taste tests, behind-the-scenes content from the ranch, and exclusive“Sausage Showdown” filters and stickers.

“Barbecue is about community and flavor, and The Great Ranch Showdown brings both to life in a fun, interactive way,” said Roland Dickey, Jr . , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“We're proud of the rapid growth of Rancher's Premium in just one year-and this challenge is a bold way to mark the milestone.”

Launched in 2024, Rancher's Premium made its debut in Walmart stores with just three SKUs-Brisket Burnt Ends, Philly Cheesesteak, and Mac & Cheese. Now, the product line is available in over 4,300 Walmart locations, more than 400 Grocery Outlet stores, and 150 Lowe's Market stores through Affiliated Food Stores.

“This contest is more than just a fun poll-it's a celebration of flavor, loyalty, and what happens when quality meets creativity,” said Shayla Bell , Vice President of Purchasing and Retail at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“Our fans helped us grow, and now they get to help shape what's next.”

The winning SKU will be revealed on July 11 in a special video announcement featuring top influencers-and a sneak peek at an upcoming flavor release.

The Ranch is only big enough for one top sausage .

Cast your vote, tag your grill crew, and help make sizzlin ' sausage history.

#1YearAtTheRanch #RanchersPremiumSausage



About Rancher's Premium

Launched in the spring of 2024 by Dickey's Barbecue, Rancher's Premium Smokehouse Sausage has quickly established itself as a top choice for those seeking authentic, high-quality smoked meats. Crafted using traditional methods, our sausages offer a rich, smoky flavor that pays homage to the time-honored art of sausage making.

Made from the finest cuts of meat and seasoned with a carefully curated blend of spices, Rancher's Premium provides an unparalleled taste experience. Whether grilled, pan-fried, or added to your favorite recipes, our sausages promise a burst of flavor that embodies true craftsmanship.

For more information, visit rancherspremium.com .

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

