Royal Lepage Du Quartier Opens Prestigious Downtown Montreal Office, Celebrates A Decade Of Leadership Excellence

- Dominic St-PierreMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Royal LePage du Quartier proudly inaugurated its fourth office, located at 1404 René-Lévesque Boulevard, officially expanding into the heart of downtown Montreal.Over 150 distinguished guests gathered to celebrate this milestone with signature cocktails, oysters, and refined bouchées-an event that reflected the sophistication and ambition of the brand.Designed to welcome over 100 brokers, the downtown office will serve as a central hub for residential and commercial real estate services, powered by AI-driven systems, elite coaching, and white-glove client support.“We are incredibly proud of Royal LePage du Quartier for opening this downtown location,” said Dominic St-Pierre, Vice President of Royal LePage Canada.“They've been a cornerstone of our network for over a decade, consistently demonstrating innovation and leadership throughout Quebec.”“Our downtown hub reflects who we are: powerful, progressive, and people-first. We're investing in culture, technology, and training because our brokers-and our clients-deserve nothing less,” said Karim Dalati, President of Royal LePage du Quartier.“Our mission has always been to redefine what a world-class real estate company looks like,” added Yasmine Mardelli, Managing Partner.“For 10 years, we've invested in people, performance, and systems that empower professionals to rise, lead, and deliver exceptional results.”In 2024, Royal LePage du Quartier was recognized with both“Brokerage of the Year” and“Recruiter of the Year” awards, reflecting its relentless commitment to excellence.Royal LePage du Quartier is now welcoming residential and commercial realtors to join the new downtown office. To inquire about joining the team or schedule a private visit, contact ... or visit .

