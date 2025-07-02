Pusan National University Study Reveals Engineered Bacterial Vesicles To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In recent years, scientists have explored alternative approaches to tackle pathogenic bacteria. Among them, endolysins-enzymes that degrade bacterial cell walls-have emerged as potent tools. These proteins, often derived from bacteriophages or engineered microbes, offer specificity in targeting pathogens. However, their widespread use is limited by challenges such as high production costs, instability during storage or circulation, and susceptibility to enzymatic degradation.

To address this research gap, researchers from Pusan National University, Korea have turned their attention to extracellular vesicles (EVs)-membrane-bound nanoparticles released by cells that transport biologically active molecules like proteins or nucleic acids. They engineered EVs derived from LAB to carry pathogen-specific endolysins on their surface. Their findings were made available online on 2 April, 2025 and published in volume 512 of Chemical Engineering Journal on 15 May, 2025. The research outlines the discovery and application of a novel surface-displaying protein found on EVs from Lacticaseibacillus paracasei.

In their study, the scientists initially cultured L. paracasei (LP)-a strain of LAB bacteria in the laboratory and then collected the EVs via high-speed centrifugation and isolation techniques. Subsequently, the fraction of proteins bound to EVs was subjected to comprehensive proteomic analysis. During further experiments to map the functions of proteins using advanced bioinformatics tools, the team identified 13 surface-displaying proteins (SDPs) associated with EVs derived from LP.

Explaining the significance of the present study, Prof. Kim says, "To date, no SDPs from the EVs of LAB species have been characterized. Now, for the first time, our group has identified a novel SDP named LP-SDP3 from the extracellular vesicles of L. paracasei. Additionally, we observed homologous proteins to SDP3 in E. coli and other LAB strains, with the SDP function conserved across these species".

Inspired by their findings, the researchers went a step further and incorporated PlyF307SQ-8C, an endolysin that specifically targets S. aureus bacteria, into EVs with LP-SDP3. Remarkably, these EVs displaying PlyF307SQ-8C via the LP-SDP3 protein could selectively target and eliminate S. aureus. Furthermore, these engineered EVs were resistant to changes in temperature and pH, and did not induce antimicrobial resistance, while maintaining a similar safety profile compared to purified PlyF307SQ-8C endolysin.

"Engineered EVs derived from LAB can be produced on a large-scale and reduces the need for expensive protein purification technologies," comments Prof. Kim. "In 5 to 10 years, this research could help reshape the way we treat infections, preserve food, and manufacture biological therapies-shifting away from antibiotics toward safe, smart, and sustainable bioengineered alternatives".

Taken together, the identification of LP-SDP3 protein and its use in developing a novel, safe, and efficient EV-based platform can transform the landscape of antibacterial therapies.

