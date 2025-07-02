403
Visa, SAB and AC Milan Women Announce the Winner of She’s Next in Football Program in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2025: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the winners of the inaugural She’s Next in Football program in Saudi Arabia, held in partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and AC Milan Women. The initiative spotlights the Kingdom’s most promising women footballers and marks a major step in advancing female talent in sports through mentorship, professional training, and international exposure.
Fatima Alsenan was named the overall winner and will travel to Milan for a two-week “Training with the PRO” experience at the PUMA House of Football, training alongside AC Milan Women’s professional players and coaches. Zainab Alhomidi secured the runner-up position and will enjoy an exclusive VIP visit to AC Milan’s training grounds. Both athletes were chosen from a highly competitive pool following a week-long training camp in Riyadh.
Finalists were evaluated based on their football skills, leadership potential, and dedication to the game. The judging panel included representatives from Visa, SAB, and Saudi football icon Farah Jefry, who also serves as the program ambassador.
“Programs like She’s Next in Football show us what’s possible when ambition, talent, and opportunity come together. What sets these young women apart isn’t just what they do. It’s how they think with resilience, focus, and a willingness to grow. That mindset is exactly what She’s Next is all about. Through partnerships with SAB and AC Milan Women, we’re not just creating opportunities, building ecosystems that empower women to lead, inspire, and shape their communities. It’s a model that works across sectors, and one we’re proud to champion as part of Saudi Arabia’s inclusive growth journey,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for KSA, Bahrain, and Oman.
Lama Ghazzaoui, Chief Financial Officer at SAB said, “When women are given meaningful access to opportunity they rise, not only as athletes but as change makers. This partnership is about more than football, it is about creating a space for growth, confidence and ambition to take root. As the chair of BALANCE, SAB’s employee diversity program, we strive to promote gender diversity in the workplace and the marketplace. We are also dedicated to contributing to a more inclusive future for sports in the Kingdom by supporting initiatives that expand opportunities for training, mentoring, and developing female talent, ultimately transforming it into professional capabilities.”
Elisabet Spina, AC Milan Head of Women Football: “At its core, She’s Next in Football is a project aimed at unlocking the potential of young women, where ambition meets opportunity and talent is given the space it deserves. At AC Milan, in collaboration with SAB and Visa, we are proud to support these young women and accompany them on their journey of growth, both on and off the pitch. We are very pleased to welcome Fatima Alsenan to the PUMA House of Football, where she will begin a high-level growth journey within a Club whose prestige is globally recognized, and in close contact with top-tier professionals. This experience will allow her to immerse herself in a professional environment that fosters ambition, self-confidence, and personal development, both on and off the pitch.”
Since its launch in 2023, Visa’s She’s Next initiative has empowered thousands of women across industries in Saudi Arabia, including fashion, gaming, and now sports.
