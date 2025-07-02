Smart Infusion Pumps Market Forecast To 2034 For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Is The Smart Infusion Pumps Market Poised For Growth?

Looking forward, strong growth is predicted for the smart infusion pumps market. An expected valuation of $12.68 billion in 2025 and a projected CAGR of 9.3% highlight this. Advancements such as integrated EHR connectivity, adoption of cloud-based drug library management, focus on personalized medicine delivery, increased usage in home healthcare settings, emphasis on reducing medication errors through automation, and expanding applications in chronic disease management underline this growth. Major forecasted trends include the adoption of cloud-integrated drug libraries, enhanced wireless connectivity, improved cassette-based delivery systems, AI-powered dosing algorithms, real-time remote monitoring, interoperability with electronic health records EHRs, and miniaturization for portable and ambulatory use.

What Does The Increase In Chronic Diseases Mean For Smart Infusion Pump Technologies?

An increase in chronic diseases, conditions that develop gradually requiring long-term management, is acting as a key driver for the smart infusion pumps market . Sedentary lifestyles are leading to a spike in diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. Smart infusion pumps are proving fundamental in managing these diseases by delivering precise, automated medication doses, reducing human error, and improving long-term treatment outcomes. For instance, in April 2025, a staggering 589 million adults aged 20–79 were living with diabetes worldwide, as per the Belgium-based non-profit organization, International Diabetes Federation IDF. This number is expected to soar to 853 million by 2050, further fuelling the growth of the smart infusion pumps market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Smart Infusion Pumps Market?

Notable participants in the smart infusion pump market landscape include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic plc, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Terumo Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Moog Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Insulet Corporation, Avanos Medical Inc., JMS Co. Ltd., Vygon SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Med One Capital Funding LLC, Eitan Group, Heka Healthcare B.V., PROMECON GmbH, and Micrel Medical Devices SA.

What Innovations Are Emerging Within The Smart Infusion Pumps Market?

Major players in the smart infusion pumps market are leveraging innovations such as developing cassette-based infusion pumps, striving to enhance medication delivery accuracy, patient safety, and streamline drug administration workflows in clinical settings. For instance, in August 2023, a US-based medical technology company, ICU Medical Inc., received 510k regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for their Plum Duo infusion pump with cloud-based LifeShield software. This pump offers dual-channel delivery for simultaneous administration of two compatible intravenous therapies, enhancing clinical efficiency. Additionally, it includes advanced drug library integration and automated programming, minimizing medication errors.

How Is The Global Smart Infusion Pumps Market Segmented?

The smart infusion pumps market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Type: Large Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps, Syringe Infusion Systems, Electronic- Ambulatory Infusion Systems, Implantable Infusion Systems, MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems, Disposable Elastomeric Infusion Systems, Other Types

2 By Technology: Smart Pump Technology, Digital Infusion Systems, Wireless Infusion Systems, Standard Infusion Pumps, Closed-Loop Systems

3 By Application: Chemotherapy Or Oncology, Pediatrics Or Neonatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Diabetes, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Specialty Clinics, Other End User

Subsegments include:

1 Single Channel Pumps, Multi-Channel Pumps, Stand-Alone Systems, Integrated Systems under Large Volumetric Infusion Pumps.

2 Disposable PCA Pumps, Electronic PCA Pumps under Patient Controlled Analgesia PCA Pumps.

3 Motor-Driven Syringe Systems, Spring-Driven Syringe Systems under Syringe Infusion Systems.

4 Programmable Ambulatory Pumps, Non-Programmable Ambulatory Pumps under Electronic-Ambulatory Infusion Systems.

5 Intrathecal Drug Delivery Pumps, Insulin Delivery Pumps under Implantable Infusion Systems.

6 Shielded MRI-Compatible Pumps, Non-Shielded MRI-Compatible Pumps under MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems.

7 Continuous Flow Pumps, Patient-Controlled Flow Pumps under Disposable Elastomeric Infusion Systems.

8 Enteral Feeding Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps under Other Types.

What Is The Regional Distribution Of The Smart Infusion Pumps Market?

North America led the smart infusion pumps market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

