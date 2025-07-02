403
Hatta Hosts Summer Sports Festival to Attract Over 6,000 Participants as Part of ‘Our Summer is Spor’y’ Initiative
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, –AE – July 2, 2025: Hatta is set to become a vibrant hub of sports and outdoor activities this summer, as the region hosts a wide array of events under th‘ ‘Our Summer i’ Sporty’ initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council. The initiative aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among residents and visitors across Dubai during the summer months.
More than 6,000 participants are expected to take part in diverse activities that will unfold across various locations in Hatta throughout July. Supported by the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta and organised in collaboration with several partners, the events include mountain hiking, running, kayaking, yoga, night walks and indoor sports tournaments, catering to people of all ages, nationalities and fitness levels.
The Hatta Summer Sports Tournament, organised by Hatta Sports Games Company, will kick off on July 4 at the Community Development Hall and will continue till July 31. The tournament features a rich programme of competitions, including corporate football, PlayStation cont’sts, kids’ football festivals, soap football matches, walking challenges for senior citizens, badminton and volleyball tournaments for girls, tug-of-war contests, cultural competitions and youth dialogue sessions. Visitors can also enjoy recreational activities such as horse riding, guided kayak tours in Hatta Dam and spec’al children’s tours in Hatta Honey Park.
Hayei Hassan Al Budawi, Head of the Sports Games Sector at Hatta Club, emphasised the importance of the initia“ive, saying: “We are proud to host this diverse summer programme under the ‘Our Summer is Spor’y’ initiative, which encourages community members - residents, citizens and visitors alike - to stay active during the summer. H’tta’s breathtaking landscapes and unique sports offerings attract participants from across the UAE and beyond, providing a memorable experience amid mountains and valleys. Through these activities, we aim to engage over 1,500 participants, contributing to Dubai Sports C’uncil’s vision of embedding a sports culture in our society and promoting a healthy, active li”estyle.”
Key events also include a yoga session at Hatta Dam on July 12, a night hiking trek in Wadi Hub on the same day, and an open kayaking day at Hatta Dam on July 20, offering free participation for all community members. A major running race organised by Super Sports is scheduled for July 27 at Hatta Dam.
‘Our Summ’r is Sporty’ is a cornerstone of the Dubai ’ports Council’s strategy to make physical activity an integral part of daily life in Dubai. The initiative features a wide range of sports activities, including beach, snow, marine,’mountain, women’s sports, and events for People of Determination, along with competitive championships, training camps and family-friendly events.
The programme is supported by both public and private sector entities and is implemented in collaboration with specialised organisations experienced in managing local and international sports tournaments. All events adhere to the highest safety and organisational standards.
