Ugandan Military Chopper Crashes in Somalia's Capital
(MENAFN) The Ugandan military confirmed on Wednesday that one of its helicopters crashed in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, leaving five out of eight people aboard feared dead.
Felix Kulayigye, spokesperson for the Ugandan military, shared with a media outlet via phone that three survivors were pulled from the wreckage, though they sustained serious burns. The ongoing search operation continues as rescue teams battle the blaze.
"Eight people were on board. Three made it out safely but with severe burns," Kulayigye stated. "The search is still on. They are fighting the fire."
The military has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which took place early Wednesday morning at Aden Adde International Airport.
This is not the first such incident for Uganda’s military. In September of last year, a transport helicopter crashed while en route from Mogadishu to Baledogle Airfield, located approximately 90 kilometers northwest of the capital. Fortunately, all four peacekeepers aboard survived that accident.
Uganda has contributed troops to the African Union peacekeeping mission in the Horn of Africa since 2007.
