Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 59,490 With Battery Subscription Option

Hero MotoCorp's Vida launches the VX2, its most affordable electric scooter yet, starting at Rs 59,490 with a unique pay-per-kilometer battery plan. The VX2 offers a practical design, impressive range, and advanced features.

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle arm, Vida, has expanded its two-wheeler portfolio with the launch of the VX2 electric scooter, its most affordable offering to date.

With a pay-per-kilometer battery plan beginning at just Rs 0.96/km, the VX2, which is priced at Rs 59,490 (ex-showroom) under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, is a calculated effort to make EV ownership more affordable.

The VX2 joins the current V2 family, which also includes the V2, V2 Pro, V2 Lite, and V2 Plus, and is the first Vida scooter with a battery subscription plan. Customers who want to buy the VX2 Go outright may do so for Rs 99,490, while the more expensive VX2 Plus will sell for Rs 1,09,990, both ex-showroom.

The VX2 Go and VX2 Plus are available for Rs 59,490 and Rs 64,990, respectively, under the BaaS model. One important factor for price-sensitive markets is the scooter's initial cost, which the BaaS service seeks to drastically lower.

Visually, the VX2 borrows most of its design DNA from the older Vida Z, sporting the similar LED tail-lamp and 12-inch wheels found across the Vida series. With a single-piece stepped seat and a more functional design, the VX2 prioritises comfort and everyday usefulness.

The VX2 Plus has a bigger 3.4 kWh battery that can travel up to 142 km on a full charge, while the VX2 Go is powered by a 2.2 kWh swappable battery with a stated range of 92 km (IDC). Fast charging is supported by both models, which can recharge to 80% capacity in around 60 minutes.

The VX2 provides three alternative charging modes to meet varying usage patterns, at home or on the road. Additionally, according to Vida, the 12-inch wheels are the largest in their class, which should improve handling and grip.

Regarding technology, the VX2 Go has a 4.3-inch LCD unit, while the VX2 Plus has a 4.3-inch TFT display. Turn-by-turn navigation is supported by both versions. Other clever features include cloud-based security features, real-time ride tracking, smartphone connection, and remote immobilisation. Additionally supported are firmware upgrades via the air (FOTA).