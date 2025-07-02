Michelin-Star Chef Prepares ISS Meals For French Astronaut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: When French astronaut Sophie Adenot arrives at the International Space Station in 2026, she will dine on French gastronomical classics such as lobster bisque, foie gras and onion soup prepared especially for her by a chef with 10 Michelin stars.

Parsnip and haddock veloute, chicken with tonka beans and creamy polenta, and a chocolate cream with hazelnut cazette flower will also be on the menu, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday.

Food delivered to the International Space Station (ISS) must meet strict specifications. It cannot be crumbly or too heavy and must be able to be stored for two years, the ESA said in a statement.

Fresh fruit and vegetables are only available after a new spacecraft arrives from Earth with supplies.

So most meals in space are canned, vacuum-packed or freeze-dried from a set of options provided by space agencies.

But to spice things up, one out of every 10 meals is prepared for specific crew members according to their personal tastes.

"During a mission, sharing our respective dishes is a way of inviting crewmates to learn more about our culture. It's a very powerful bonding experience," Adenot said in the statement.

Adenot's menu was developed by French chef Anne-Sophie Pic, who holds a total of 10 Michelin stars and was named best female chef by The World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2011.

Pic said it was an "exhilarating challenge" to develop the menu, which includes four starters, two mains and two desserts.

Adenot, a 42-year-old former helicopter test pilot, is scheduled to arrive for her first tour aboard the ISS in 2026.

A pair of NASA astronauts returned to Earth in March after being unexpectedly stuck on the ISS for more than nine months after problems with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.