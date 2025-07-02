TAB Bank Provides $2.5 Million Factoring Facility For Ryan Transportation
Founded over 55 years ago, Ryan Transportation specializes in serving the automotive industry and its suppliers across the United States, with a strong presence in the Great Lakes Region. The company provides over-the-road, city driving, cross-dock and industrial switching services. Ryan Transportation is known for providing reliable, flexible and cost-effective solutions supported by innovative ideas and products, including EDI capabilities and GPS tracking for real-time shipment visibility.
“TAB Bank offered us a straightforward financing solution that optimized our cash flow and enhanced our working capital, enabling us to keep our focus on running our business effectively,” said Jennifer Orow, CFO at Ryan Transportation.“The team at TAB is very flexible, easy to work with and accommodating of our company's specific needs. We're looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with TAB Bank.”
“Ryan Transportation was seeking a new financing partner with a strong understanding of the trucking industry,” said Ralph Kourtjian, Vice President of Business Development at TAB Bank.“At TAB Bank, we have deep roots in the transportation industry, originally founded over 25 years ago to serve over-the-road truckers. While we now support a wide range of industries, our commitment to logistics and freight remains. We're excited to support Ryan Transportation with a flexible solution that aligns with their goals and operational needs."
TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries. Services include asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions tailored to help companies scale and thrive.
About TAB Bank
At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.
