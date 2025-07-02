'File Separate Firs, Compensate Victim Families': NHRC Tells MP Govt On Mission Hospital Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 2 (IANS) In the infamous fake doctor case involving Mission Hospital in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered the state government to register separate FIRs for each incident and provide compensation to the victims' families.

In its order dated July 1, the NHRC directed the Madhya Pradesh government to suspend the hospital's license, pay Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, and investigate the misuse of Nazul land where the hospital operates.

The Commission also called for a nationwide audit of Cath Labs and stricter enforcement of Ayushman Bharat guidelines.

The Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh has been asked to initiate a departmental inquiry against the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Damoh. The Chief Commissioner of Income Tax has been tasked with investigating foreign donations allegedly collected under the guise of treating poor patients.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing will probe financial irregularities, and the Union Ministry of Health has been asked to verify Cath Lab operations across the country.

The NHRC has also directed the Director General of Police to register separate FIRs in each death reported.

The case revolves around a man impersonating renowned UK-based cardiologist“Dr. N John Camm,” who was actually an unqualified individual named Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. Between December 2024 and February 2025, Yadav allegedly carried out at least 15 cardiac procedures, leading to the deaths of seven patients.

Following a complaint from local whistleblowers, the NHRC conducted an on-site inquiry from April 7 to 9, 2025. Investigations revealed that Yadav had falsely claimed to be an alumnus of North Bengal Medical College, a claim denied by the institution.

The hospital had also misused the credentials of another doctor, Dr. Akhilesh Dubey, to fraudulently obtain a license for its Cath Lab without his consent.

Despite the seriousness of the case, only one FIR had initially been filed. The NHRC criticised the police for using repealed laws and neglecting to apply appropriate charges such as culpable homicide, cheating, and forgery.

The Commission has now called for separate FIRs in each case and disciplinary action against the responsible police officers.

The inquiry further revealed that the hospital systematically exploited the Ayushman Bharat scheme, charging patients up to Rs 2.5 lakh for procedures that were meant to be free.

Patients' Ayushman cards were taken at admission, with no refunds or medical reports provided-a practice that not only violated patient rights but also undermined the scheme's purpose.

The NHRC has recommended whistleblower protection for complainants Deepak Tiwari and Krishna Patel, who played a key role in exposing the scandal.

The case has triggered widespread public concern and renewed calls for sweeping reform in healthcare oversight and accountability.