Two Farmers Die as Wildfire Ravages Northeastern Spain
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck on Tuesday when two farmers lost their lives in a wildfire that ravaged 5,000 hectares in the La Segarra district of Lleida, located in northeastern Spain. According to local emergency services, the victims were both from the area. Reports suggest one farmer had gone missing while the other was searching for him. Their bodies were recovered by the Catalan Fire Department.
In response to the rapidly spreading blaze, around 15,000 residents were advised to stay indoors. The fire, which worsened due to intense conditions, saw temperatures soar to 40°C, with winds reaching speeds of 125 km/h. This combination of heat and wind created a pyrocumulus cloud that climbed to an alarming 14,000 meters in height.
The fire, which ignited at approximately 17:00 local time (1500 GMT), spread with incredible speed, exacerbated by the high temperatures and gusting winds. These harsh conditions reignited a nearby fire that had initially been contained. Emergency officials described the situation as an "unprecedented simultaneous scenario" as two major blazes gripped the region.
By late Tuesday evening, firefighters had stabilized the situation, and at 23:11 (2111 GMT), regional Civil Protection authorities lifted all containment measures.
In the wake of the devastating loss, Salvador Illa, President of the Catalan regional government, offered his condolences to the victims' families and urged the public to follow all safety protocols and remain vigilant.
The wildfire comes amid an ongoing heatwave that has been sweeping across Spain and much of southern Europe in recent weeks. Spain’s state meteorological agency, AEMET, confirmed that June 2025 marked the hottest June on record. The agency described the month as "extremely hot," with an average temperature of 23.6°C—higher than the usual July and August averages.
