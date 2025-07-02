Fortress Building Products Accelerates Fencing And Steel Framing Growth Strategy, Divests Railing And Lighting Business To Primesource Brands

PrimeSource Brand

Fortress Building Products

Strategic approach allows Fortress to capitalize on the Fencing and Steel Deck Framing markets

GARLAND, Texas, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Building Products a trailblazer in outdoor building solutions, backed by Thrive Five Holdings, today announced the sale of Fortress Railing to PrimeSource Brands, a leading North American provider of specialty branded building products. This strategic divestiture enables Fortress to concentrate on expanding its market-leading Fortress Fence business, rapidly scaling Evolution Steel Framing System and emerging Pergola business.

As a category originator in steel railing since 2002, Fortress helped shape the modern deck and outdoor living market. By purposefully redirecting its capital and resources to key value drivers, Fortress Building Products is poised to continue its legacy of innovation and market disruption.

"We are incredibly proud of what Fortress Railing has become," said Matt Sherstad, Founder and Chairman of Fortress Building Products. "We pioneered the steel railing category and helped define the modern deck experience. While it's never easy to part with something you've built from the ground up, this transaction enables us to double down on our Fortress Fence, Framing, and Pergola businesses. With this focused strategy, we're well-positioned to accelerate high opportunity markets and build the next wave of industry-leading solutions."

The transaction closed on July 1, 2025. Stifel served as exclusive financial advisor to Fortress Building Products and Thrive Five Holdings in connection with the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Fortress Building Products

Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer dedicated to delivering proven performance and smarter solutions in the residential, multi-family, commercial, and industrial building products industries. Based in Texas, Fortress supplies North America with forward-thinking outdoor living solutions, including steel fencing, framing, and pergolas. With 50 years of innovation behind it, Fortress remains focused on providing sustainable, durable, and socially responsible products that strengthen the way people build and live.

About PrimeSource Brands

PrimeSource Brands is a national provider of specialty branded building products. PrimeSource Brands' product offering spans more than 95,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, knobs & pulls, fencing & railing, and functional hardware, among others. PrimeSource Brands operates an expansive footprint, serving over 50,000 customer locations through 64 strategically located sites in 26 states and 2 countries. PrimeSource Brands plays a crucial role for customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities.

About Thrive Five Holdings

Thrive Five Holdings is a diversified private holding company focused on building and scaling high-performing businesses. Committed to fostering innovation and long-term growth, Thrive Five Holdings supports its companies with strategic guidance, operational expertise, and investment resources to help them thrive in dynamic markets. With a track record of empowering category-leading brands, Thrive Five Holdings emphasizes a people-first approach and sustainable value creation. The firm partners with visionary leadership teams to unlock potential and drive meaningful impact.

