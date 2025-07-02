Shattuck Labs Announces Participation In Upcoming Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I And Metabolism
Conference Details
Format: Panel Discussion and one-on-one meetings
Session Title: TL1A: Pioneering a New MOA in IBD and Beyond
Moderators: Thomas J. Smith, Analyst, Leerink & Faisal A. Khurshid, Analyst, Leerink
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck's Chief Executive Officer
Date: July 8, 2025
Time: 4:15-5:00 PM ET
Location : Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA
About SL-325
SL-325 is a potential first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck's preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies, and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 has completed a GLP toxicology study in non-human primates, with an IND filing expected in the third quarter of 2025.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: .
Investor & Media Contact:
Conor Richardson
Vice President of Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
...
