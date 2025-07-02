Shattuck Labs Announces Participation In Upcoming Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I And Metabolism

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a DR3/TL1A focused panel discussion and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism on July 8–9, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Conference Details

Format: Panel Discussion and one-on-one meetings

Session Title: TL1A: Pioneering a New MOA in IBD and Beyond

Moderators: Thomas J. Smith, Analyst, Leerink & Faisal A. Khurshid, Analyst, Leerink

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck's Chief Executive Officer

Date: July 8, 2025

Time: 4:15-5:00 PM ET

Location : Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA

About SL-325

SL-325 is a potential first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck's preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies, and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 has completed a GLP toxicology study in non-human primates, with an IND filing expected in the third quarter of 2025.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: .

