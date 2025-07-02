Ashwini Vaishnaw Releases Railone App

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a new app of Indian Railways“RailOne” to the general public. He emphasized that RailOne app will provide the convenience to the passengers to book all types of railway tickets and avail other related services through their mobile from any place. He congratulated CRIS for excellent performance and developing future digital roadmap.

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) celebrated its 40th Foundation Day on 01 July 2025 in India Habitat Center, New Delhi. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology was the chief guest on the occasion. Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Members of the Railway Board, CMDs of Railway PSUs and other high officials of Railways graced the event.

While addressing the gathering, Shri Vaishnaw said, Indian Railways is driven by PM Narendra Modi's vision of making it the growth engine of India's Vikas Yatra. Launch of RailOne app reaffirms Bhartiya Rail's commitment to democratizing technology and delivering world-class mobility to every passenger. He said the railways can quickly transform by focusing on customers and passengers, solve problems by embracing technology, and become a great strength for the country.

About RailOne app

RailOne app is a comprehensive, all-in-one application with a user-friendly interface. The app is available for download on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. It integrates all the passenger services

CRIS released the app to public for Beta test on 31-01-2025. The SuperApp for Indian Railways is a one-stop solution offering multiple public-facing services of Indian Railways. The App offers ease of access for services like Reserved, Unreserved, Platform and Parcel Bookings, Train Enquiry, PNR Enquiry, Help through RailMadad etc. It not only combines all services at one place but also has several integrations between services to give user a complete package of Indian Railway services.

This app facilitates the user to access multiple services in the app through single-sign-on facility without the necessity of downloading multiple railway applications & remembering several passwords. Once downloaded, the user can use their existing user credentials of RailConnect or UTSonMobile App to register on the RailOne app and the same user credentials will be used on these two existing Applications of Indian Railways. Registration of new users is made easy and fast through minimum user data.

Login has been simplified through provision of numeric mPIN and biometric credentials. One can login as Guest through mobile number/OTP for enquiry purpose only. The existing scheme of R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) applicable for unreserved tickets has been extended on RailOne for reserved ticket as well.