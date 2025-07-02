Aniara Strengthens Board With Industry Veterans As The Company Scales Its Global Author Service

Javier Celaya, newly appointed chairman of the board at Aniara

Emelie Perckwall

Swedish tech startup appoints international publishing executive Javier Celaya as Chairman alongside Pauline Perlmutter, Paramount and Emelie Perckwall, Aller

- Rickard Lundberg, CEOSTOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aniara, the AI-powered book translation and publishing tech startup, announced the appointment of media industry veterans and IP and copyright law expertise to its board of directors as the company scales its disruptive approach to publishing books globally.Javier Celaya, internationally recognised digital publishing strategist and founder of Dosdoce, joins as Chairman of the Board. Pauline Perlmutter, Legal Counsel at Paramount Global, and Emelie Perckwall, Head of Project Office at Aller Media Nordic, serve as board members, bringing decades of combined experience in the media industry."These appointments represent a pivotal moment for Aniara," said Rickard Lundberg, CEO and Founder. "Javier, Pauline, and Emelie bring the strategic vision and industry relationships we need to scale Aniara globally and continue our mission to create the best author platform that will change publishing as we know it."The new board structure reflects Aniara's maturing business model, which has reduced book translation time and cost while maintaining rigorous quality standards through human oversight. The company's AI-powered service now has 53 authors from six different countries, whose titles are being produced in eight languages for 14 markets. Aniara has a waiting list of 50+ additional authors seeking access to global markets.Javier Celaya, assuming the role of Chairman, brings over two decades of experience in digital publishing transformation. As the founder of Dosdoce and a former advisor to major publishers and book streaming platforms and distributors across Europe and Latin America, Celaya has been at the forefront of the digital evolution in publishing."Aniara represents the next chapter in publishing's globalisation," says Celaya. "What excites me most is the 'human-AI collaboration' approach – using technology to break down language barriers while preserving the essence of storytelling. As we move into an era where authors can reach worldwide audiences directly, platforms like Aniara become essential infrastructure for literary culture."Pauline Perlmutter, Legal Counsel at Paramount Global, brings extensive experience in IP and copyright law and international content licensing."Aniara's approach to rights management and author partnerships represents a sophisticated evolution in publishing," says Perlmutter. "Their transparent revenue-sharing model, combined with clear intellectual property frameworks, creates the kind of author-friendly structure that the industry needs. This isn't just about translation – it's about reimagining how stories travel across cultures while protecting creators' interests."Emelie Perckwall, Head of Project Office at Aller Media Nordic and an expert in digital media business development, rounds out the new board composition."Aniara's data-driven approach to title selection and market entry aligns perfectly with how modern media companies identify and serve audiences," says Perckwall. "Their ability to algorithmically identify which books will resonate in specific markets, then execute rapid, high-quality translations, creates a sustainable competitive advantage in an increasingly global literary marketplace."The appointments maintain continuity with Aniara's founding vision while adding commercial scale expertise. Erik Fichtelius, who led Sweden's national library strategy and guided Aniara through its early development as Chairman, expressed confidence in the transition."Watching Aniara evolve from concept to proven platform has been remarkable," said Fichtelius. "Javier and this new board bring the international perspective and scaling experience needed for Aniara's next phase. The foundation is solid – now it's time to build globally."About the newly appointed board membersJavier Celaya is the founder and CEO of Dosdoce, one of Europe's most influential digital publishing strategy consultancies, established in 2004 to analyse the use of new technologies in cultural sectors. Over two decades, he has compiled over 300 studies and reports on digital transformation across various industries, including streaming platforms, distribution companies, publishing houses, libraries, bookstores, and museums. He has served on the Executive Board of the Digital Economy Association of Spain and as Head of Institutional Relations at the Spanish Digital Publishing Association (ASELID). His consultancy work spans major publishers across Spain and Latin America, with particular expertise in audiobook market development. His recent research identified nearly 1,000 companies committed to Spanish-language audio content development. A regular speaker at international book fairs, including Frankfurt, London, and México, Celaya has been instrumental in mapping the evolution of digital publishing across Spanish language speaking markets. He holds a Master's Degree in International Relations from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Boston College.Pauline Perlmutter serves as Legal Counsel at Paramount Global, where she handles legal matters for content distribution and licensing across international markets. She brings extensive experience in media law, international rights management, and digital content frameworks within the entertainment industry.Emelie Perckwall is Head of Project Office at Aller Media Nordic, one of the leading magazine publishers in the Nordics with brands including ELLE, Femina, and Svensk Damtidning. She brings extensive experience in digital media and has worked broadly with acquisitions and strategic partnerships across the media industry.The expanded board also includes Jussi Karlgren (professor in language technology and AI and NLP expert at Silo and previously Principal Research Scientist at Spotify) and Christopher Aller, representing Aller Media Nordic's investment in Aniara, as deputy members.Aniara was founded in November 2023 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Aniara serves the authors in translating, producing, and distributing books globally through the use of AI technology. The company's platform reduces translation time and cost, while maintaining professional quality through human oversight. Aniara currently operates in 16 markets across eight languages, with 140+ ISBNs in distribution and a growing network of authors, agents, and publishers.Recent milestones include the development of a unique translation model, integration with AI voice synthesis for audiobook production and partnerships with major distribution platforms. The company's revenue-sharing model has attracted established authors seeking alternatives to traditional publishing's geographic constraints."We're not competing with traditional publishers – we're enabling authors to transcend traditional publishing's limitations," Lundberg adds. "We urge the author to stay with their local publisher and just let us handle their titles globally. When an author can reach readers in Berlin, Mexico City, and Chicago simultaneously, with professional print and digital quality and fair compensation, that changes everything about how we think about book publishing."

Rickard Lundberg

ANIARA press AB

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.