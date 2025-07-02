Karnataka Wildlife Crisis: 5 Tigers Died Last Week, Over 25 Monkeys Found Dead Poisoning Suspected

Chamarajanagar: Just a week after the shocking deaths of five tigers in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, another disturbing incident has surfaced. More than 25 monkey carcasses have been found near Kandegala and Parvati Betta, sparking fresh concern. Authorities suspect poisoning as the cause.

Monkey deaths raise alarm in village

The discovery of the carcasses has alarmed villagers, who say that monkey presence is not usually a problem in the area. Some locals suspect foul play, alleging that miscreants may have brought monkeys in bags and dumped them.

Forest and animal husbandry officials begin probe

Following the discovery, the Forest Department and the Animal Husbandry Department began a joint investigation. Forest officials visited the scene, collected the carcasses, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Two monkeys survived and are under treatment

Dr Madesh, Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, confirmed that two monkeys were found alive and are being treated at the Gundlupet Veterinary Hospital.

“It may take about six hours for them to recover,” he said.

Initial suspicions suggest the monkeys may have consumed poison-laced food. However, officials say the exact cause will be confirmed only after post-mortem results are received.

Public outrage over animal cruelty

Villagers condemned the incident, calling it cruel and inhumane.

“God will punish such people. It's unforgivable to inflict cruelty on innocent creatures,” one resident said.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have assured that legal action will be taken against those responsible.