Global Times: China Is Showing A Path Of Complementarity, Mutual Understanding, And Win-Win Cooperation: General Secretary-Elect Of CLACSO
BEIJING, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Times Overseas China Week and Global South Dialogue: Seminar on Relations between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries, and the Mutual Perception of Public Opinion" were held in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, on Monday local time. Political, business, academic, think tank, and media representatives from China and Argentina gathered to engage in in-depth exchanges on deepening mutual understanding, strengthening the public support foundation, and promoting mutual learning among civilizations between China and LAC countries.
During an interview with the Global Times, Pablo Vommaro, General Director elect of Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO), said that the first point they can learn from China is overcoming poverty and working on public policy that significantly reduces poverty.
Second is innovation, he said. China is a society that is committed to knowledge, committed to research, and committed to innovation. China is successful in the world because it has a process of knowledge building, which is applied to production and empowering people, Pablo said.
"Third, commitment to global integration. For example, through its participation in BRICS, China focuses not only on its own development but also on contributing to global and regional progress," he continued.
"I believe China is showing a path of cooperation, complementarity, mutual understanding, and win-win cooperation. China seeks cooperation that benefits both itself and Latin America, aiming for true mutual benefit," Pablo said.
