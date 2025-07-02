June 2025 Was France's Second-Hottest On Record

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France registered its second-warmest June since records began in 1900, said the country's ministry for ecological transition on Wednesday, as Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave.

Two die in France of 'heat-related illness': minister

"June 2025 has become the second hottest June since records began in 1900, behind June 2003," said France's minister for ecological transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher.