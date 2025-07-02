Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
June 2025 Was France's Second-Hottest On Record

June 2025 Was France's Second-Hottest On Record


2025-07-02 05:16:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France registered its second-warmest June since records began in 1900, said the country's ministry for ecological transition on Wednesday, as Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave.

Read Also
  • Two die in France of 'heat-related illness': minister

"June 2025 has become the second hottest June since records began in 1900, behind June 2003," said France's minister for ecological transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

