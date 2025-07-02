403
Kuwait Oil Price Down 64 Cents To USD 68.59 Pb -KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 64 cents to settle on USD 68.59 per barrel on Tuesday compared to USD 69.23 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said in a statement on Wedesday.
Globally, price of Brent crude dropped by 37 cents to USD 67.11 pb, while West Texas Intermediate rose by 34 cents to USD 65.45 pb. (end)
