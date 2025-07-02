Process Mining Software Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the global process mining software market is the growing emphasis on improved compliance and risk management across various industries. Companies operating in highly regulated domains such as banking, healthcare, and manufacturing are increasingly turning to process mining solutions to ensure they meet both internal guidelines and external regulations, including GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX. These tools help organizations track process adherence, identify deviations in real time, and maintain clear audit trails, thereby minimizing the risk of regulatory violations.

Furthermore, process mining software provides deep visibility into business processes, enabling the detection of inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and fraudulent activities. As organizations worldwide face increasing demands for transparency and accountability, the need for tools that offer robust process insights and governance capabilities is rapidly rising. Additionally, with a growing focus on optimizing business operations for long-term success and managing the complexities of modern enterprises, more companies are adopting advanced process mining solutions to gain actionable, data-driven intelligence.

Market Dynamics Digital transformation across industries drives the global market

The accelerating wave of digital transformation across various industries is driving substantial growth in the global process mining software market. As companies work to modernize their operations, they are increasingly adopting tools that provide detailed insights into business processes and support data-informed decision-making. Process mining software enables organizations to analyze their workflows, pinpoint bottlenecks, and improve overall efficiency by leveraging data from essential systems like ERP, CRM, and supply chain platforms.

According to Gitnux, by 2025, 60% of organizations globally will have completed digital transformation initiatives-up from just 34% in 2020. Among these, 60% have gained a competitive edge, and 85% have experienced significant revenue increases as a result.

This growing investment in digital infrastructure, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and finance, is directly fueling the adoption of process mining solutions to drive automation, ensure compliance, and achieve long-term strategic objectives.

Integration with AI and machine learning creates tremendous opportunities

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into process mining software is opening up new growth opportunities by revolutionizing how businesses evaluate and enhance their operations. By incorporating AI and ML, traditional process mining tools are now capable of delivering real-time insights, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making. This empowers organizations not only to pinpoint inefficiencies but also to foresee and mitigate potential issues before they arise.

A notable example was showcased at bauma 2025, where Process introduced its advanced AI-driven, IoT-integrated process mining solutions specifically designed for construction machinery. These solutions transform raw IoT sensor data into meaningful event logs, enabling predictive maintenance and more comprehensive process analysis.

These developments highlight the shift of process mining from a simple analytical tool to a strategic resource, delivering enhanced value to sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and logistics.

Regional Analysis

In Europe, the process mining software market is witnessing significant growth owing to the region's strong digital transformation agenda and strict regulatory compliance requirements. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK are leading adopters, driven by advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and banking sectors. The EU's emphasis on data-driven governance, through programs like Digital Europe, encourages businesses to adopt process intelligence tools for operational transparency and compliance with GDPR.

For example, Celonis, a Munich-based process mining leader, has expanded partnerships across European enterprises to support large-scale process optimization. Additionally, the integration of process mining into public sector projects-like healthcare digitization in Scandinavia-is fostering demand. The EU's increasing investment in AI and automation tools under the Horizon Europe initiative further propels the market. As European businesses pursue ESG and digital compliance goals, process mining software plays a pivotal role in sustainable and efficient operations.

Key Highlights



The global process mining software market size was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 1.96 billion in 2025 to reach USD 71.41 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 56.75% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global process mining software market is segmented by component into software and services. The software segment dominated the market.

By deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment held the largest market share.

Based on enterprise size, the market is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises segment held a dominant share of the global market.

By application, the segments include strategic sourcing, contract management, category management, transactional procurement, and supplier management. The transactional procurement segment dominated the market.

By industry vertical, the market is classified into manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, consumer goods & services, telecommunications & IT, logistics & transportation, and others. The BFSI segment held the largest market share. Europe is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

CelonisSoftware AGUiPathABBYYSAP SEMicrosoft CorporationKPMGQPR SoftwaremyInvenio (an IBM Company)Minit (acquired by Microsoft) Recent Developments

In May 2025 , Celonis launched four pre‐configured“Solution Suites” for Supply Chain, Finance, Front Office, and Sustainability. These bundles integrate process intelligence with AI, improve their Process Intelligence Graph, and include a Process Management API, Microsoft Fabric support, a new event‐log builder, an enhanced dashboard studio, and a smarter PQL editor, streamlining deployments.

Segmentation

By ComponentSoftwareServicesBy DeploymentOn-PremiseCloudBy Enterprise SizeLarge EnterprisesSmall and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)By ApplicationStrategic SourcingContract ManagementCategory ManagementTransactional ProcurementSupplier ManagementBy Industry VerticalManufacturingHealthcareBFSIConsumer Goods & ServicesTelecommunications & ITLogistics & TransportationOthers