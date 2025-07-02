Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ALBA-TCP Blasts U.S. for Intensifying Economic Blockade Against Cuba

ALBA-TCP Blasts U.S. for Intensifying Economic Blockade Against Cuba


2025-07-02 04:47:28
(MENAFN) The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) vehemently condemned the U.S. government's latest move to intensify its economic aggression and blockade against Cuba on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the regional bloc sharply criticized Washington’s decision to revive and update Presidential Memorandum No. 5 from the Trump era, a policy that tightens the U.S. embargo on the island nation.

This policy shift signals a marked escalation in U.S. efforts to undermine Cuba's sovereignty by targeting key sectors, including tourism, healthcare, migration, cultural and academic exchanges, and access to vital technologies, the statement read.

The U.S. government's true goal is to assert control over Cuba and dictate its future, the ALBA-TCP affirmed, reiterating its firm and unyielding support for Cuba’s sovereignty, freedom, and self-determination.

The statement also reaffirmed the group's dedication to principles of peace, diplomacy, security, and the right to non-interference, emphasizing the importance of self-determination for all nations.

ALBA-TCP, an alliance committed to the political, social, and economic integration of Latin American and Caribbean countries, consists of Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Venezuela.

MENAFN02072025000045017169ID1109750500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search