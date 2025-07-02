403
ALBA-TCP Blasts U.S. for Intensifying Economic Blockade Against Cuba
(MENAFN) The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) vehemently condemned the U.S. government's latest move to intensify its economic aggression and blockade against Cuba on Tuesday.
In an official statement, the regional bloc sharply criticized Washington’s decision to revive and update Presidential Memorandum No. 5 from the Trump era, a policy that tightens the U.S. embargo on the island nation.
This policy shift signals a marked escalation in U.S. efforts to undermine Cuba's sovereignty by targeting key sectors, including tourism, healthcare, migration, cultural and academic exchanges, and access to vital technologies, the statement read.
The U.S. government's true goal is to assert control over Cuba and dictate its future, the ALBA-TCP affirmed, reiterating its firm and unyielding support for Cuba’s sovereignty, freedom, and self-determination.
The statement also reaffirmed the group's dedication to principles of peace, diplomacy, security, and the right to non-interference, emphasizing the importance of self-determination for all nations.
ALBA-TCP, an alliance committed to the political, social, and economic integration of Latin American and Caribbean countries, consists of Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Venezuela.
