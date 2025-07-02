Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
Complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on
For more information
Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | ...
About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.
Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Attachment
-
HPUR EGM 2025 minutes
