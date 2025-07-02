403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi meets with Ecuadorian Leader to discuss their bilateral ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Beijing on Friday, marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Xi highlighted the steady progress in their partnership, noting that Ecuador has become part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He pointed out that China and Ecuador have signed a free trade agreement and have seen productive collaboration in sectors such as energy, mining, power, and infrastructure development.
China views its relationship with Ecuador from a strategic, long-term perspective and is eager to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.
He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and trust, calling on both countries to be good friends and partners working towards shared growth. Xi urged continued support for each other’s core interests and major concerns and encouraged expanded cooperation in governance exchanges.
Furthermore, Xi called for effective implementation of key joint projects, increased bilateral trade, and stronger exchanges in education, culture, media, and youth programs. He also stressed the importance of applying the outcomes from the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, which includes Latin American and Caribbean nations.
Xi highlighted the steady progress in their partnership, noting that Ecuador has become part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He pointed out that China and Ecuador have signed a free trade agreement and have seen productive collaboration in sectors such as energy, mining, power, and infrastructure development.
China views its relationship with Ecuador from a strategic, long-term perspective and is eager to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.
He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and trust, calling on both countries to be good friends and partners working towards shared growth. Xi urged continued support for each other’s core interests and major concerns and encouraged expanded cooperation in governance exchanges.
Furthermore, Xi called for effective implementation of key joint projects, increased bilateral trade, and stronger exchanges in education, culture, media, and youth programs. He also stressed the importance of applying the outcomes from the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, which includes Latin American and Caribbean nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment