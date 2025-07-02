403
Ex-South Korean PM, Industry Minister Interrogated Over Martial Law Bid
(MENAFN) Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, alongside Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, appeared before a special prosecutor on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to declare martial law last year, as reported by local media.
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk is probing whether Yoon misused his authority or if Cabinet members were complicit in his ill-fated plan for martial law on December 3, according to media.
Both Han and Ahn were seen entering the prosecutor’s office but refrained from commenting to reporters.
Yoon himself faced questioning last Saturday regarding charges of insurrection linked to his martial law attempt. His legal team confirmed that he will return for another round of questioning this Saturday.
Yoon was removed from office by the Constitutional Court in April over his failed martial law bid. In January, he was arrested and indicted for abuse of power and leading an insurrection, becoming the first sitting president in South Korea's history to be detained.
After being imprisoned, he was granted release in March when a district court annulled his arrest warrant, permitting him to stand trial without being held in custody.
