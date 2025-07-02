403
Engel & Völkers Sells Exclusive Estate from HBO Production Mountainhead Starring Steve Carell
Dubai- United Arab Emiartes, 1 July 2025. Engel & Völkers has successfully sold the estate featured in the HBO satirical comedy-drama Mountainhead, starring Steve Carell, for more than 50 million US dollars (approx. 43.2 million euros), making it the most expensive property sale ever recorded in the state of Utah. "This estate is truly one of a kind,” says Paul Benson, License Partner at Engel & Völkers Park City. “It combines a world-class location with unmatched amenities and absolute privacy. Properties of this caliber rarely come to market.”
Outstanding amenities make property ideal setting for film production
The property is perched atop a mountain ridge in Deer Valley, near Park City in the US state of Utah, and was designed by Salt Lake City-based architect Michael Upwall, renowned for his signature "Mountain Modern" style. Spanning approx. 21,500 square feet (around 2,000 square meters) across seven levels, the residence features minimalist architecture with modern wood, marble, and glass elements. The upper floors include seven bedrooms and sixteen bathrooms, along with multiple kitchens, living rooms, and dining areas. The lower levels boast an impressive array of amenities: a full-size indoor basketball court, a private bowling alley, an indoor climbing wall, a golf simulator with a dynamic floor, a wine cellar with bar, a home theater, a sauna, and a luxury wellness area. Outdoors, a 5,000-square-foot (approx. 465 square meters) heated terrace offers panoramic views across the valley and features an infinity-edge pool and hot tub. One of the property’s most unique highlights is its private gondola, providing direct access to the adjacent ski resort.
“Our seller, Doug Bergeron, Senior Advisor to a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, created a mountain masterpiece. His bold ideas and relentless pursuit of excellence helped shape a home unlike anything the state had ever seen – so iconic it’s now been captured on the big screen.”
Engel & Völkers has sold the approx. 21,500-square-foot (approx. 2,000-square-meter) estate featured in the film Mountainhead, starring Steve Carell, for over 50 million US dollars (approx. 43.2 million euros). Located in the US state of Utah, the luxury ski property includes more than seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, and features exclusive amenities such as a private ski gondola.
About Mountainhead
Mountainhead is a 2025 US American satirical comedy-drama TV film written and produced by Jesse Armstrong, the Emmy-winning creator of Succession. The film stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef in leading roles. The story follows four tech billionaires who retreat to a secluded mountain estate for a weekend getaway – just as the outside world begins to spiral into chaos, triggered by the release of a powerful AI tool unleashed by one of them. With the exception of its opening scenes, the entire film takes place inside the striking, glass-walled, 21,500-square-foot ski property.
Watch the official trailer for the HBO production here.
